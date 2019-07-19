A memorial service for Mrs. Joan Haynes, of Weaver, will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The Reverend Lin Veasey and Reverend Monty Clendenin will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Haynes passed away July 15, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence W. Walton and Ida Williams Charles; husband, William Edmond Haynes; two brothers, Roy G. Walton and Mark Walton; a sister, Lynne Shann; granddaughter, Jessica Sexton; and niece, Tracy Romano. Mrs. Haynes was a native of Newark, New Jersey and a long-time resident of Weaver. She was a military wife for 20 years and was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was a Red Hat Lady, loved to write stories, and was very involved with her community. Mrs. Haynes was lovingly known as "Saint Joan of Weaver." Mrs. Haynes is survived by her daughters, Sharon Lynne Haynes, Joan Patricia Garza and her husband, Richard, Kathleen Billie Poore and her husband, Danny, and Jerri Ellen Cash and her husband, Jeff; sons, William Roy Haynes and Matthew James Haynes and his wife, Carrie; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Grace Walton, Robin M. Walton, Lee Walton, Dayna Walton, and Rae M. Broussard; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on July 19, 2019