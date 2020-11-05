Memorial services for Joan Jackson Sanders Sewastynowicz, 77, of Anniston, Alabama, will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Services will be officiated by Dr. Garry Ragsdale. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Joan passed away at her home on October 27, 2020.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, her greatest joys in life were reading, cooking and playing with her grandchildren. Joan will be remembered as a Certified Public Accountant with offices in Oxford and Anniston where for many years she enjoyed assisting her clients and especially in helping small businesses. Joan was a former president and council representative with the Northeast Alabama Chapter of the Alabama Society of CPAs and was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Her active participation in the Anniston Rotary Club included time spent as secretary and member of the board of directors. Joan was treasurer of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a member of the Women's Executive Network, and served on the board of Leadership Calhoun County following her graduation from that program.
Joan was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church where for many years she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Growing up in the small town of Fulton, Alabama, Joan was very active in the Fulton Baptist Church where she played the piano for church services and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Joan attended Fulton School through the 9th grade and was Valedictorian. Following graduation from A.G. Parrish High School in Selma, Alabama, Joan attended Judson College and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana.
Joan is survived by her husband, James Sewastynowicz, Ph.D; two sons, John Michael Sanders (Lauren) and Marion Lee Sanders (Yekaterina); eight grandchildren, Catherine Sanders, Michael Sanders, Aubrey Sanders, Duncan Sanders, Daniel Sanders, Anna Sanders, Alexander Sanders and Maria Sanders; brothers, Johnnie and Russ; and her loving caregiver, Elienna Minniefield.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie P. and Margie Branton Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1125 Meadowbrook Court, Oxford, Alabama 36203.
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
