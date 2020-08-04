1/1
Joan Marie McDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A graveside service for Mrs. Joan Marie McDowell of Oxford, Alabama, will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Abel Road. Pastor Wayne Gibbs will be officiating.
Mrs. McDowell went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 1, 2020 at the age of 80.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise McDowell; son, Doug McDowell (Linda); grandchildren, Walter Evan Baker, Emily McDowell, Ryan McDowell; siblings, Helen Dibley, Calloway Payton Jr., Kenneth Payton, Robert Payton, Susan Wiggins, and a host of extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Leo McDowell; parents, Calloway and Neva Payton; siblings, Benny Payton, James Payton and Geraldine Payton.
Pallbearers will be Doug McDowell, Evan Baker, Kenneth Payton, Robert Payton, Ryan McDowell and Kerry Scroggins.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother and she will be greatly missed.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved