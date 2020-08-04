A graveside service for Mrs. Joan Marie McDowell of Oxford, Alabama, will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Abel Road. Pastor Wayne Gibbs will be officiating.

Mrs. McDowell went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 1, 2020 at the age of 80.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise McDowell; son, Doug McDowell (Linda); grandchildren, Walter Evan Baker, Emily McDowell, Ryan McDowell; siblings, Helen Dibley, Calloway Payton Jr., Kenneth Payton, Robert Payton, Susan Wiggins, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Leo McDowell; parents, Calloway and Neva Payton; siblings, Benny Payton, James Payton and Geraldine Payton.

Pallbearers will be Doug McDowell, Evan Baker, Kenneth Payton, Robert Payton, Ryan McDowell and Kerry Scroggins.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother and she will be greatly missed.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611



