A funeral service for Mrs. Joan P. Wood, 80, of Anniston, was on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the EVENT CENTER of Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Virgil Bohn officiating. The family received friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the service time. Mrs. Wood passed away on March 9, 2019 at RMC. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Wayne Price, Thomas Randall Price, and Michael Eugene Price; step son, Danny Wood (Mary); sister, Johnnie Rhea Halpin; special nephew, Michael Halpin (Kathy); grandchildren, Josh, Bethany, Zach and Josie of California, Michal Price and Destany Wood of Oxford; nine great grandchildren who were the loves of her life, and her adopted sister by choice, Mary Haynes (Bruce) of Villa Rica, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.T and Lila Duncan; husband, Billy Elvin Wood, and her daughter, Lee Ann Price. Mrs. Wood was a member of Eulaton United Methodist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611