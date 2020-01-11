Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Davis Goodman. View Sign Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Viewing 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ervin Funeral Chapel Lying in State 11:00 AM New Life Apostolic Center Funeral service 12:00 PM New Life Apostolic Center Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. JoAnn Davis Goodman will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12 noon from the New Life Apostolic Center with Pastor Keith Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The body will lie in state at New Life Apostolic Center one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be held on Saturday afternoon from 12 - 7 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Mrs. JoAnn Davis Goodman was born on August 26, 1947, in Anniston, Alabama, to the late Jesse L. Davis and Catherine Walker Davis. She was the eldest of three children. On September 21, 1963, JoAnn married Gene David Goodman. Four children were born to this union: Cynthia, David, Beverly, & Christopher. In the early years, JoAnn attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church until joining New Life Apostolic Center in 1999 where she was a member until her passing. JoAnn enjoyed working and relaxing in the yard, jigsaw and word search puzzles, coloring books, dancing, shopping, movies, and the SyFy channel. JoAnn and Gene shared an undeniable love. She married at the age of 16 and the two of them were inseparable for 56 years. Gene spoiled her and took care of her until the end. JoAnn's greatest love and devotion has always been to her family. She understood that the greatest thing she could give was herself. She took care of her family and opened her home to so many others. You never had to question if she loved her family or whether she was proud of them. Her delight in her family was evident in the hundreds of photos she took and in the newspaper clippings, ribbons, cards, notes, and trinkets she saved throughout the years. She loved and was loved. On January 7, 2020, JoAnn departed this life to join her heavenly Father. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: Her beloved husband of 56 years, Gene D. Goodman; four children: Cynthia (Andra) Cunningham, David (Vickey) Goodman, Beverly Goodman, Christopher (Pam) Goodman; brother, Jesse Lewis (Nona) Davis; Seven Grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Catherine Davis and her brother, Douglas Davis, Sr. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels

