Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Joe Dever, 55 of Anniston, passed away on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Jewell Dever; brother, Jimmy Pate (Kimberly); niece, Kaitlin Cromer (Cody); great nephew, Wesley Cromer, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, George Dever. Mr. Dever was a truck driver for 30 years. He was a member of 49th St Baptist Church. Mr. Dever was a wonderful son, brother and uncle and will be dearly missed. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store