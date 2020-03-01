Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Joe Griffin. View Sign Service Information Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland - Ashland 85499 Highway 9 Ashland , AL 36251 (256)-354-2434 Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Griffin passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Chapman's Nursing Home in Alexander City, Alabama. He was born on October 5, 1941 in Clay County to Benjamin Franklin Griffin and Abbie Lee Mask Griffin. He attended Mellow Valley High School and spent most of his life in Cragford, where he raised both of his daughters with his wife Virginia "Jenny" Jones Griffin, of 47 years. Mr. Griffin worked at Avondale Mills in Alexander City as a machine technician. He made many lifelong friends and memories while working there for over 42 years.

Mr. "Joe" or "Paw Paw" loved spending time with family - especially his grandsons and their friends. He was known to all of them as "Paw Paw" and loved them all as his own. He also loved the companionship of his best friend, Barker, his beloved German shepherd. Joe loved traditional bluegrass music and learned to play the guitar while sitting on the front porch as his dad played the banjo. He especially loved Hank Williams, Sr. -- his music became a staple in Joe's home and will forever be a reminder of Mr. Joe when played.

He is survived by his daughters, Anita Jo Maddox (Robert) and Debra Griffin Hayes (Chuck); grandchildren, Derek Adam Maddox (Jessica) and Robert Hayden Maddox (Melanie); great grandchildren, Conner Adam Maddox (9) and Cooper Aiden Maddox (9); brothers, Willie Frank Griffin (Josie), Huey Ralph Griffin (Dean), David Carl "Hotshot" Griffin (Paula), and Kirby Eugene Griffin (Judy-deceased); sister, Betty Gay Barber (Wayne); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Virginia Bernice Jones Griffin and his brothers, Bobby Lee Griffin, James Cecil Griffin and William Howard Griffin.

Pallbearers will be Derek Maddox, Hayden Maddox, Colby Maddox, Hunter Griffin, Jacob Griffin, and Jake Surrett.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland from 1:00 P.M. until service time at 3:00 P.M.

Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.

