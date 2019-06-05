Graveside services for Joe M. "Jody" Cochran Jr, age 58, of DeArmanville, will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 1:30 PM at DeArmanville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro Frankie Stone will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home. Jody passed away on Sunday at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife, Robin Cochran, mother, Betty Cochran, Pawpaw, Ed Crestwell, children; Betsey, Lucas J, Laura (Toni), Patrick (Nikki), grandchildren; Brionna, Lucas Kayne, Michael and Anna. Pallbearers will be Skeet Carnes, David Heifner, Wayne Roberts, Steve Butterworth, John Hamilton, Darrell Williams and honoree pallbearer, Tommy Digby. Jody was a resident of DeArmanville, worked 28 years at Hager Hinge, worked at Honda for 13 years and worked at Dicks Sporting Goods for 4 years. Jody was an avid Alabama Football Fan "Roll Tide"! Jody was preceded in death by father, Joe Cochran Sr, grandparents; Theo and Arilla Johnson, Jessie Mae Cochran and an uncle, Hulet Johnson. The family request that every one dress casual . The family also request No Flowers. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

