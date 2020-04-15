Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Wayne Turner. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Graveside service Anniston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Wayne Turner, 77, of Eastaboga, AL passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Regional Medical Center after an extended illness, with his wife, Jane, by his side. Joe was born in Ranburne, AL on December 2, 1942 to Joe L. and Hazel Wiggins Turner. He attended and played football at Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL. Graduating in 1961, he began courting his one and only, Jane Gibson, in the latter part of his senior year. He then went on to play football (guard) at Jacksonville State University. After his fourth year at JSU, he married his high school sweetheart on June 12, 1965. After 5 years at JSU, Joe taught and coached football at several schools in Talladega County. He changed professions and became a machinist, retiring from BAE Systems (formerly FMC) in 2001. Joe knew the meaning of hard work as you would often find him working in the garden or on the farm at home. After retiring, he also poured his time into raising bird dogs and became an active field trialer. He was an avid Auburn fan and loved to watch his Tigers play football and basketball. Family and friends were everything to Joe. He was devoted to his wife and loved her dearly until his very last breath. His daughters, or his girls as he often called them, were everything to him. He was a great father, but he loved being their Daddy more. He had five grandchildren, and each one lit up his life and filled his heart with so much joy and love. He loved his family deeply and held on to them fiercely as long as he could. To his friends, he was a tough man yet he had a heart of gold. He never hesitated to help those in need. Above all else, Joe was a Christian man and would share what he knew about the Bible with others. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Jane Gibson Turner; daughters: Kelly Turner Bricco, and her husband Paul Bricco; Kristy Turner Harner and her husband Adam Harner; grandchildren: Katherine Bricco, Abigail Bricco, Nicholas Bricco, Noah Harner, and Arrie Harner. He is also survived by his siblings: Sue (Keith) Allen, Lamar (Maree) Turner, and Deborah Turner; several nieces and nephews, and a number of great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe L. and Hazel W. Turner; grandparents: Lunnie and Arrie Turner and Asa and Emma Wiggins; and brother, Neal Turner. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Harold Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Craig Memorial United Methodist Church in Eastaboga, AL. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. 