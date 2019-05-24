Memorial service for Joe Williamon, 76, of Riverside, will be 3 pm Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Chapel with Dr. Rick Reaves and Aaron Howell officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 - 3 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Williamon passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Survivors include his wife, Joyce M. Williamon, sons, Todd Williamon (Rhonda) and Patrick Williamon (Shannon), daughter, Wendy Russell, brothers, George "Rusty" Williamon (Judy) and Scott Williamon, sister, Sonja Jarrett (Brian), special brothers, Dennis Champion and Larry Champion, eight grandchildren, Braxton Mason, Ashtyn Williamon, Madison West, Garrett Williamon, Makenzie West, Brayden Russell, Charlie Williamon and Bennett Williamon. Mr. Williamon is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Williamon and father, Eugene Williamon. Mr. Williamon was a Calhoun County native and lived in Riverside, AL for the past 14 years. He served in the Alabama National Guard for 8 years. Mr. Williamon was a graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1961. He worked at Lee Brass and retired from M&H Valve. Mr. Williamon was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation Inc., 265 Riverchase Parkway East Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35244. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 24, 2019