Joetta R. Sanders passed away Sunday Morning, April 5, 2020. Joetta was at home surrounded by the love of her family.

Joetta was born on April 4, 1928 outside of Jessamine Kentucky on the family farm of her parents, William Roy and Emma Lucille (Price) Cornett. After the depression the family moved to Shively, Kentucky where she graduated from Valley High School. She married Ray Hewitt Sanders in 1948. Ray was a pilot in the US Air Force, and she traveled the world with him while raising their three sons. They were stationed from Alaska to New York, from England to Hawaii and many places in between, always making wherever they lived, "Home" for their family.

She was known for her warmth and loving personality, accepting everyone, always dressed impeccably, a true lady. She had an adventurous spirit, looking forward to every new assignment where she could again turn a different house to a true home. She volunteered as a Grey Lady at local hospitals for over 25 years, and for years afterwards at her church as a receptionist. She was the leader of her Sunday School for over 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Shively Baptist Church, even when moving to Alabama where she attended Cornerstone Church with her son and daughter in law, Stephan and Sue Sanders.

Joetta is survived by her sons, Ray of Anniston, AL; David and Marcie of Salinas CA; Stephan and Sue of Anniston, AL; Sister Bonnie Alexander of Sacrament, CA; Grand Children Donny Taylor, FL; Dana Sanders, FL; and Zechariah Sanders of NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins across the continent. Sadly, she is one of the last of her generation.

She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lucile (Price) Cornett; sisters Lenora Lois of Lancaster Ky; Janice Shawler of Ridgecrest CA; and her loving husband Ray H Sanders of Louisville Ky.

Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and that Joetta has family across the United States, funeral services will be livestreamed and archived at 12:00 Noon CST, Thursday April 9, 2020 on Stephan's Facebook(

