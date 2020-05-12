John C. Couch
Graveside service for Mr. John C. Couch, 81, of Jacksonville will be 2 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville with Pastor Jimmy Fair and Rick Bragg officiating.
Mr. Couch passed away Sunday, May 10,2020 at his residence.
Mr. Couch worked at Goodyear Tire in Gadsden until his retirement in 1997.
He worked as a farmer throughout his life, and also owned and operated West Point Grocery with his wife, Mary Jo in the 1960's. While Jo and John never had any children of their own, they helped raise generations of other people's children, including two generations of boys. He gave them allowances, told them stories and rode them a million miles on the seat of his pickup truck.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Bundrum Couch, and his parents, Homer Levi and Maggie Phillips Couch.
Mr. Couch is survived by his brother, Charlie Daniel Couch and his wife Connie; nephew, Stephen Daniel Couch.


Published in The Anniston Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
