Graveside Service for John Charles Coulson, 78 of Anniston, will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ken Ballard officiating.Mr. Coulson passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at Noland Hospital.John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Paulette Coulson; sister, Barbara Traver (Frank); brother, Danny Coulson; stepdaughter, Dana Wilhite (Clint); grandsons, Taylor, Cole and Ethan.Mr. John Coulson was born in Royalton, NY. He was a faithful Christ follower and enjoyed assisting with Sunday school lessons at Sand Hill in NY. He shared a great joy for the outdoors with his wife and they could often be seen walking around Anniston on a sunny day. He has a lifelong love of animals, being raised on a farm and continuing to care for many pets over the years.