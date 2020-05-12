John Charles Coulson
Graveside Service for John Charles Coulson, 78 of Anniston, will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ken Ballard officiating.
Mr. Coulson passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at Noland Hospital.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Paulette Coulson; sister, Barbara Traver (Frank); brother, Danny Coulson; stepdaughter, Dana Wilhite (Clint); grandsons, Taylor, Cole and Ethan.
Mr. John Coulson was born in Royalton, NY. He was a faithful Christ follower and enjoyed assisting with Sunday school lessons at Sand Hill in NY. He shared a great joy for the outdoors with his wife and they could often be seen walking around Anniston on a sunny day. He has a lifelong love of animals, being raised on a farm and continuing to care for many pets over the years.
www.chapelhillfh.com


Published in The Anniston Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
