John D. Brown, Jr., age 53 of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born August 18, 1965 in Anniston, Alabama, son of the late John D. Brown, Sr and Martha Rust Barker. He was a member of Mt. Zion Congregational Holiness church. He is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jane "Michelle" Collins Brown of Ranburne, Alabama; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristin and Derek Daniel and Brittany and Kurt Yates both of Bowdon; sister, Michelle Brooks of Heflin, Alabama; brother, Michael Brown of Heflin, Alabama; three grandchildren, Rex Daniel, Lexi Daniel, and Jensen Yates; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Martin and & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bishop Greg Banks and Pastor Curtis Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in Crumley's Chapel Cemetery Pastor Keith Noles and Rev. David Blackwelder providing graveside services and the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Cody Collins, Steve Tucker, Gary Howell, Clay Pollard, Sammy Cribbs, Aaron Holloway, and Anthony Daniel. Honorary pallbearers will be Kurt Yates, Derek Daniel, Rex Daniel, and Jensen Yates. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the family at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel at P.O. Box 215, Carrollton, GA 30112. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
Published in The Anniston Star on July 26, 2019