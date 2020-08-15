John Daniel Ashley, Jr., 67, of Oxford, AL passed away on August 10 at Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Calhoun County. He served in the US Navy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna; his mother, Clara Jewel Ashley; father, "JD" Ashley; Aunt "Mutt" and Uncle Mack Smith; and sister Alva Jeannette "Cricket" Parnell; and his brother-in-law, Karl Wasner. He is survived by: two sons; John Daniel Ashley III (Rosey) and Jarrod Ervin Ashley (Tabatha); one daughter, Jaime Ashley Slaughter (Ryon); three granddaughters: Kannon Slaughter, Katelyn Ashley, and Kambree Ashley; two grandsons: Kobe Slaughter and Kamdyn Ashley; three sisters: Martha Wasner of Oxford , Pat Kelley (Doug) of Dallas, GA, and Judi Kirkland (Rick) of Snellville, GA; several nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. Honorary pallbearers are: Rick Kirkland, Michael Wasner, Jordan Lipham, Matthew Lipham, Clint Ervin, Doug Ervin, and Lee Bumpus. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at RMC for going the extra mile for Mr. Ashley and his family during this time. In lieu of a formal service, the family will be having a memorial service at a later date. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Diabetic Association or Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

