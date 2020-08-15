1/1
John Daniel Ashley Jr.
John Daniel Ashley, Jr., 67, of Oxford, AL passed away on August 10 at Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Calhoun County. He served in the US Navy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna; his mother, Clara Jewel Ashley; father, "JD" Ashley; Aunt "Mutt" and Uncle Mack Smith; and sister Alva Jeannette "Cricket" Parnell; and his brother-in-law, Karl Wasner. He is survived by: two sons; John Daniel Ashley III (Rosey) and Jarrod Ervin Ashley (Tabatha); one daughter, Jaime Ashley Slaughter (Ryon); three granddaughters: Kannon Slaughter, Katelyn Ashley, and Kambree Ashley; two grandsons: Kobe Slaughter and Kamdyn Ashley; three sisters: Martha Wasner of Oxford , Pat Kelley (Doug) of Dallas, GA, and Judi Kirkland (Rick) of Snellville, GA; several nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. Honorary pallbearers are: Rick Kirkland, Michael Wasner, Jordan Lipham, Matthew Lipham, Clint Ervin, Doug Ervin, and Lee Bumpus. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at RMC for going the extra mile for Mr. Ashley and his family during this time. In lieu of a formal service, the family will be having a memorial service at a later date. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Diabetic Association or Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
