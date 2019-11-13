Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Daniel "Danny" Deese. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Classic on Noble Send Flowers Obituary

John Daniel "Danny" Deese, age 71 of Anniston, Alabama, peacefully entered the Lord's kingdom on November 8, 2019 after a long journey home. Holding his wife, and in the comfort of his bed, he joined his Heavenly Father and along with loved ones whom preceded him in death including his parents G.L. and Bessie Deese, siblings Joyce Owen, Donald Deese and Ed Kennedy. He is survived by his thoughtful caregiver and loving wife Cheryl Anne Deese, daughter Wendy Pope, step-son Jay Jay Williams, grandson Rylee Pope, siblings Leon Kennedy and Jane Chelsea and his four fur babies (Ziggy, Bella, Leo and Marley). Danny was a graduate of Walter Wellborn High school and Jacksonville State University. He proudly protected his country with a life time of service at the Anniston Army Depot. He enjoyed spending time at home being stubborn, cutting up and pestering those he loved the most. His kind and open heart was fixated on his fur babies; which were a constant source of pure joy! Quick witted, and always a practical joker; many were leery of being the brunt of his Don Rickles humor. To be in Danny's presence, was to be filler with laughter. Family and friends will celebrate his life, at the Classic on Noble Sunday November, 17 from 2:30-4:30. In lieu of flowers, and in support our four-legged friends; honor Danny by making a a donation to the Calhoun County League of Animal Welfare located at 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston Alabama 36201 May peace be with you. John Daniel "Danny" Deese, age 71 of Anniston, Alabama, peacefully entered the Lord's kingdom on November 8, 2019 after a long journey home. Holding his wife, and in the comfort of his bed, he joined his Heavenly Father and along with loved ones whom preceded him in death including his parents G.L. and Bessie Deese, siblings Joyce Owen, Donald Deese and Ed Kennedy. He is survived by his thoughtful caregiver and loving wife Cheryl Anne Deese, daughter Wendy Pope, step-son Jay Jay Williams, grandson Rylee Pope, siblings Leon Kennedy and Jane Chelsea and his four fur babies (Ziggy, Bella, Leo and Marley). Danny was a graduate of Walter Wellborn High school and Jacksonville State University. He proudly protected his country with a life time of service at the Anniston Army Depot. He enjoyed spending time at home being stubborn, cutting up and pestering those he loved the most. His kind and open heart was fixated on his fur babies; which were a constant source of pure joy! Quick witted, and always a practical joker; many were leery of being the brunt of his Don Rickles humor. To be in Danny's presence, was to be filler with laughter. Family and friends will celebrate his life, at the Classic on Noble Sunday November, 17 from 2:30-4:30. In lieu of flowers, and in support our four-legged friends; honor Danny by making a a donation to the Calhoun County League of Animal Welfare located at 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston Alabama 36201 May peace be with you. Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close