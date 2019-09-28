The Anniston Star

Mr. John Daniel Kimbert

Guest Book
  • "RIP our first nephew . He held a special place in our..."
    - Bernice Ayers
  • "I had the honor of working with Dan at HMA. On my first day..."
    - Michelle Wyatt
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. John Daniel Kimbert, 63, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on September 26, 2019 in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his daughter, April N. Kimbert; father, John Kimbert; and grandparents, Sam and Maggie Curvin, Leonard Kimbert, and Leona Martin. He is survived by his wife, Arelia Kimbert; daughter, Brittany Kimbert; sons, John L. (Jessica) Kimbert, Jordan Kimbert, Cole (Tinnie) Kimbert, Tyler (Lindsay) Nobles; grandchildren, Alex, Adyn, Bradley, Lilliana, Jackson, Cami, William, and Michael; mother, Frances Sharpton; and sister, Valarie (Asa) Stephens; and a host of nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Sammy Lawrence Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joe Lee Griffin . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.