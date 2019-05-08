Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr John Davidson. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mr. John Davidson, 81, of Oxford, will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hale officiating. A burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Gardens. Mr. Davidson passed away on May 4, 2019. He is survived by his son, Michael Davidson (Shannon) of Sullivan, MO; daughters, Ladonna Derusha of Oxford and Lydia Rierson of State Road, NC; grandchildren, Kristy Williams, Derek Davidson, Matthew Davidson, Tony Derusseau, Michelle Davidson, Joshua Davidson; several great grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Davidson; parents, Tilro and Gaye Davidson, and several brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Wayne Hollingsworth, Wayne Hollingsworth Jr., Charlie Roberts, Mike Crow, Dennis Sherman, Ben Conklin and Johnny Lewiski. Mr. Davidson was born in Hollis Cross Roads where he was raised and went to school. He met and married Sharon Davidson and moved to Oxford in 1958. They were married for 60 years. Mr. Davidson was a semi truck owner and operator until he retired in 2008. John was an avid motorcycle rider. He loved going on rides with Sharon, family and friends. John never met a stranger and he ALWAYS had a story or two to tell! He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mr. Davidson's name to . Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on May 8, 2019

