John Floyd Coggin, 88, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Micheal Burgess and Rev. Joy Morgan, officiating. Burial will follow in Heflin City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include: Daughter - Janie C. Riddle (Stan) Wilson, Heflin, AL, Son - John Kelly (Kaffey) Coggin, Heflin, AL, Grandchild - Sandy (Myron) Eliason, Grandchild - Mellissa (Forrest) Johnson, Grandchild - Wendy L. (Bobby) Cash, Grandchild - Matt (Lindsey) Laminack, Greatgrandchild - Matt (Amber) Ledbetter, Great grandchild - Abby (Bo) Burnette, Great grandchild - Bailey Eliason, Great grandchild - Rachel Perry, Great grandchild - Will Laminack, Great grandchild - Luke Laminack, Great grandchild - Zoe Johnson, Great grandchild - Eli Johnson, Great grandchild - Farrah Johnson, Great grandchild - Grant Johnson.

Pallbearers will be: Kerry Poland, John Earl Braden, Donald Dewberry, Matt Ledbetter, Kyle Tompkins Sr., and Robert Pittman.

Mr. Coggins was a native and lifelong resident of Cleburne County. He was employed at Anniston Army Depot for 34 years and a member of Heflin United Methodist Church. John was an avid fisherman and loved to travel and gardening. John was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lilla Coggin, his wife, Jane W. Coggin, sisters, Malene Cavender and Christine Thrasher, grandson, Jon Kelly Coggin and son-in-law, Jerry Riddle.

