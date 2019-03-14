A memorial service for Mr. John G. Fite, 72, of Anniston, formerly of Jasper, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church. Mr. Fite graduated from Samford University in Birmingham 1969 and spent most of his career working in the western United States. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Fite, Jr. and Marianne Gilder Fite, and his wife, Julie Fite. Mr. Fite is survived by his brother, Arthur Fite, III and his wife, Pam, of Anniston; a cousin Sally Edrington of New Orleans, LA; and a nephew, Freeman Fite and his wife, Brittany. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org); Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, P. O. Box 1444, Anniston, AL 36202 (www.interfaithcalhoun.org); or Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1791, Anniston, AL 36202. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 14, 2019