John Gillespie Williams (April 30, 1927 - January 25, 2020) was born in Cordele, Georgia. His mother Ora Lee Fox Williams and grandmother Ida Fox raised him and his brother George Walter Williams in Jacksonville, Alabama, where he lived until his death.

"Big John," as neighbors and friends called him, served honorably for 20 years in the Army and Air Force during the Korean War. As the family historian, he enjoyed sharing stories about his military travels, good and bad race relations, and boyhood in Jacksonville.

His voracious appetite for news and books made him a great conversationalist. His favorite pastimes were relaxing on the porch and listening to jazz.

Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his beloved mother Ora, grandmother Ida, and brother George.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Hyacinth Williams; three nieces, Donna, Laura, and Janice (Reuben); five great-nephews/nieces, Michael (Robin), Ayanna, Adé, Mira, and Jonathan; and two great-great-nieces, Mariah and Ruby.

