Funeral services for John H. "Precious" McCoy, age 84, of Anniston will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3:00 PM at Eulaton First Baptist Church. The Rev. Randy Huddleston and Rev. Paul Blanchard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM at the church on Sunday.
Mr. McCoy passed away on Friday at Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Eunice McCoy, daughter, Angela Thrasher (Perry), son, John McCoy (Mary), grandchildren; Katlyn Gaddy (Sean), Jake Thrasher, Kayla McCoy, great grandchildren; Adley Gaddy, Sawyer Gaddy, several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Prater, Donnie Oliver, J.D. Hubbard, Mack Crumpton, Howard Mayo and Mark Epps.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Barnabas Sunday School Class.
Mr. McCoy was a native of Georgia and a graduate from Oxford High School. Mr. McCoy served in the US Air Force and was retired from Anniston Army Depot. Mr. McCoy was a member of Eulaton First Baptist Church and was a member of the Barnabas Sunday School Class.
Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Bunn and Howard Elizabeth Bunn, brother, Ferrell Bunn and a sister, Jane Brooker.
Miller Funeral Home
An Authorized Brown Service Funeral Home
Published in The Anniston Star on June 9, 2019