Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. "Precious" McCoy. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 1:00 PM Eulaton First Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Eulaton First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for John H. "Precious" McCoy, age 84, of Anniston will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3:00 PM at Eulaton First Baptist Church. The Rev. Randy Huddleston and Rev. Paul Blanchard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM at the church on Sunday.

Mr. McCoy passed away on Friday at Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Eunice McCoy, daughter, Angela Thrasher (Perry), son, John McCoy (Mary), grandchildren; Katlyn Gaddy (Sean), Jake Thrasher, Kayla McCoy, great grandchildren; Adley Gaddy, Sawyer Gaddy, several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Prater, Donnie Oliver, J.D. Hubbard, Mack Crumpton, Howard Mayo and Mark Epps.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Barnabas Sunday School Class.

Mr. McCoy was a native of Georgia and a graduate from Oxford High School. Mr. McCoy served in the US Air Force and was retired from Anniston Army Depot. Mr. McCoy was a member of Eulaton First Baptist Church and was a member of the Barnabas Sunday School Class.

Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Bunn and Howard Elizabeth Bunn, brother, Ferrell Bunn and a sister, Jane Brooker.

Miller Funeral Home

An Authorized Brown Service Funeral Home

Funeral services for John H. "Precious" McCoy, age 84, of Anniston will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3:00 PM at Eulaton First Baptist Church. The Rev. Randy Huddleston and Rev. Paul Blanchard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM at the church on Sunday.Mr. McCoy passed away on Friday at Regional Medical Center.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Eunice McCoy, daughter, Angela Thrasher (Perry), son, John McCoy (Mary), grandchildren; Katlyn Gaddy (Sean), Jake Thrasher, Kayla McCoy, great grandchildren; Adley Gaddy, Sawyer Gaddy, several nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Johnny Prater, Donnie Oliver, J.D. Hubbard, Mack Crumpton, Howard Mayo and Mark Epps.Honorary pallbearers will be the Barnabas Sunday School Class.Mr. McCoy was a native of Georgia and a graduate from Oxford High School. Mr. McCoy served in the US Air Force and was retired from Anniston Army Depot. Mr. McCoy was a member of Eulaton First Baptist Church and was a member of the Barnabas Sunday School Class.Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Bunn and Howard Elizabeth Bunn, brother, Ferrell Bunn and a sister, Jane Brooker.Miller Funeral HomeAn Authorized Brown Service Funeral Home Published in The Anniston Star on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close