Funeral Service for Mr. John "Spud" Hammonds, Sr., 55 of Jacksonville, AL. will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday August 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. He is survived by his daughter, Tavia Nicole Hammonds; son, John Hammonds, Jr; grandchildren, Kayle Warren, Misty Warren, and Shelby Warren; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; father, Harlis Hammonds and mother Barbara McCormick; grandson, Gayge William Hammonds; step-father, Curtis McCormick; brothers Steve Hammonds and Gene Hammonds; and sister, Lynn Hanson. Spud was a life-long resident of Jacksonville, AL. Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Lody Fry, Justin Ronan, Ryan Kelley, James Handing, Randy Star and Dennis Whistenant. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2019