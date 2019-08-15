The Anniston Star

Mr. John "Spud" Hammonds

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. John "Spud" Hammonds.
Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-5151
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maple Grove Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Mr. John "Spud" Hammonds, Sr., 55 of Jacksonville, AL. will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday August 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. He is survived by his daughter, Tavia Nicole Hammonds; son, John Hammonds, Jr; grandchildren, Kayle Warren, Misty Warren, and Shelby Warren; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; father, Harlis Hammonds and mother Barbara McCormick; grandson, Gayge William Hammonds; step-father, Curtis McCormick; brothers Steve Hammonds and Gene Hammonds; and sister, Lynn Hanson. Spud was a life-long resident of Jacksonville, AL. Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Lody Fry, Justin Ronan, Ryan Kelley, James Handing, Randy Star and Dennis Whistenant. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Anniston, AL   (256) 820-5151
funeral home direction icon