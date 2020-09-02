1/1
John L. Mitchell
Funeral service for Mr. John L. Mitchell, 80, of Ohatchee, will be 4:00 pm, Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Bowery Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 3-4 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Martha Mitchell of 59 ½ years; sons, John Keith Mitchell (Millie) and Mark Lee Mitchell (Heather); brother, Benny Mitchell (Carolyn); grandchildren; John Mitchell, Emilea Mitchell, Wil Mitchell, and Lexie Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, George & Alma Mitchell; several sisters and brothers. Pallbearers will be Jerry Ellard, Dax McCombs, Matthew Dover, Clint Dover, Ronnie Dover, Eddie Mitchell, Wil Mitchell and John Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell was an avid supporter of Ohatchee High School. He spent many years as a ticket taker for football and basketball games. He drove the school bus and was an all-round volunteer for the school. He retired from Lee Bass after 41 years of service. Mr. Mitchell was a member of Oak Bowery Baptist Church and served as a deacon from 1990 until a few years ago. Because of his faithful service the deacon and Oak Bowery gave Mr. Mitchell a Deacon Emeritus plaque. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com


Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
