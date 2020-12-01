1/1
John Odis Hightower
John Odis Hightower, 59, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at His Residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Jimmy Wilson and Richard Baker, officiating. To honor John's wishes he will be cremated after the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Son - Jonathan(Stefanie) Hightower, Son - Zachary(Amber) Hightower, Grandchildren - Bentley, Zoey & Aiden Hightower, Brother - Earl Hightower, Brother - Robert Hightower, Brother - David Hightower. John was a native and lifelong resident of Heflin, AL. and attended Cleburne County High School. John loved model cars and die cast cars. John was very loving and caring and always put others ahead of himself. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
