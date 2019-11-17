Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Perry Kadle of Tarpon Springs, Florida and formally of Jacksonville, Alabama passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

John was born in Galveston, Texas to parents Martha Inez and Charles E. Kadle. He moved to Jacksonville at the age of 14 and graduated Jacksonville High School in 1959 before serving as a U.S. Marine. After his service he returned to Jacksonville and married Joyce Ann McCurry in 1964 and started their family. John graduated Jacksonville State University with a degree in accounting in 1970. During his career as an auditor for the U.S. government he and his family lived and traveled throughout the U.S. and overseas.

After retirement John moved back to Jacksonville and drove a shuttle bus for JSU. In 2015 John and Joyce retired to Tarpon Springs, Florida.

John was a great story teller with the best sense of humor and loved to sing, which he did until the end.

He is fondly remembered as a caring, faithful, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He is greatly missed and loved.

John is survived by his wife, Joyce Kadle and special dog, Angel of Tarpon Springs, Florida, son Eric Kadle and wife Jin of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter Sandra Jean and husband Stan Gowen of Jacksonville. Grandchildren Shannon and Scott Ball and Tadd Garcia of San Antonio, Texas. Shelby and Daniel Gomez, Sadie Gowen, Shane and Aurelia Gowen, Sawyer Gowen all of Jacksonville. Tristan Kadle of Atlanta, Georgia. John leaves behind 6 great grandchildren, Diego, Penelope, Mila, Theodore, Ira June and Basil.

He was preceded in death by his parents Martha Inez, Keturah and Charles E. Kadle, brother Chuck Kadle, daughter Angelia Marie Garcia and granddaughter Emma Mae Garcia.

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 17, 2019

