A memorial service for Mr. John R. Prichard, 87, of Jacksonville, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Church. Mr. Prichard passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd C. and Adabell Kemp Prichard; brothers: Lloyd Prichard and Carl Prichard; and sisters: Mildred Graves and Margaret Harrison. Mr. Prichard played high school football and was an all-county fullback for Alcoa High School in Tennessee, where he graduated in 1950. He briefly served in the Tennessee National Guard; was employed for thirty years by Lever Brothers as a Sales Representative; and was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America, where he served as Scout Master of Troop 147 for over twenty years and received the Silver Beaver Award, scouting's highest award for troop leaders. Mr. Prichard also served as Deacon at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. He worked many years as an EMT and was part of the first group that established the EMT service in Jacksonville, where he served as a driver. Mr. Prichard also enjoyed working as clock operator for Jacksonville High School football games for several years. Survivors include his wife of seventy years: Frances Greene Prichard; sons: Bob Prichard and his wife Vicki, Steve Prichard and his wife Linda, Dan Prichard and his wife, Jane, and Kevin Prichard and his wife, Laura; nine grandchildren: Melissa Lester, Jennifer Driver, Nathan Prichard, Christopher Prichard, Kristi Getto, Corey Prichard, Aaron Prichard, Bryan Prichard, and Jonathan Prichard; and fifteen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rainbow Omega at 100 Hope Dr., Eastaboga, AL 36260. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 5, 2019

