Funeral service for John Thomas "Johnny" Parker, 73, will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Ricky Blythe and Pastor Mike Duman officiating. Mr. Parker will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Sims and family cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home.Mr. Parker passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.Survivors include wife, Debbie Murray Parker; two sons, Dustin Parker (Christina) and Jimmy Medley (Michelle); three daughters, Johnna Parker Lance, Deborah Medley Pledger (Paul), and Jamie Medley Sims (Greg); grandchildren, Lauren Sears, Melissa Fortenberry, Brooke Rains, Jessica Parker, Zack Parker, Braden Cardinal, Madelynn Parker, Alexis Parker, W hitney Surrett, Courtney Surrett, Brianna Surrett, Deana Harris, Blake Reaves, Tyler Pledger, Jimmy Lee Medley, Korey Stiefel, and Coltin Sims; eleven great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Hulsey. Pallbearers will be Zack Parker, Tyler Pledger, Jimmy Lee Medley, Coltin Sims, Henry Reynolds, Greg McFry, Tank Baty, and Greg Bates.Mr. Parker served two years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and worked 20 years for CSX Railroad. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid University of Alabama fan. His special friends from his concrete days were, Greg McFry, Charlie Wallace, Steve Bates, Greg Bates, Henry Reynolds, Billy Reynolds, and Terrance Dixon; and many other special friends, Tim O'Conner, Steve Peters, Mike and Tracey Duman, Ted Henegar, and Rick and Ginger Blythe.Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Fortenberry; grandson, Chris Stiefel-Sims; parents, Ed and Ora Parker; and brother, Robert E. "Bobby" Parker.