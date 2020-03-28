Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Trammell. View Sign Service Information Roper Funeral Home 206 Holly Street Jasper , GA 30143 (706)-253-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

John Thomas Trammell, 66, of Jasper, Georgia passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Emory University Hospital as a result of complications of heart bypass surgery. John was born September 22, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Willie C. Trammell, and sister, Sonya Trammell. John is survived by his wife of 44 years and best friend Freda W. Trammell; son and daughter-in-law, Jarod and Callie Trammell of Waycross; granddaughter, Ellison Brooke Trammell of Waycross; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Susan Trammell of Piedmont, Alabama; niece, Jordyn Trammell of Piedmont, Alabama; and nephew, Jameson Trammell of Wellington, Alabama. John graduated from Piedmont High School in 1971 and from Jacksonville State University in 1975. He was a teacher and coach for ten years. After moving to Jasper, he made a career change to banking. He graduated from The Georgia Banking School in 1990 and The Graduate School of Banking at Kennesaw State University in 1997. His banking career spanned 33 years. He was a founding board member and President and CEO of Community Bank of Pickens County from it's opening in 2000 until February, 2019. The bank slogan was "We Can Make A Difference," and John did exactly that in his community. He served on the Pickens County Hospital board at a crucial time in the early 1990s. John was the first President of the Pickens County Certified Literate Program in 1997. He served on the library board and was President of the Pickens County Chamber of Commerce. He was elected to two terms on the local school board, serving as chairman for five years. Although not a veteran himself, John was very involved with the construction of the Veterans Memorial Park. He was currently serving on the Board of Directors of Chattahoochee Technical College. John was deeply devoted to his family. He loved golf and BAMA football. "The best gift a man can leave to his family is his good name." 