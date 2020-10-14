John Walter Burgess Jr, 66, of Lewiston, Maine, died at home on September 25, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Anniston, Alabama on January 14. 1954, to John Sr and Mary (Strickland) Burgess. He joined the Navy as a young man and was trained as an Aviation Electronics Technician. While in the Navy, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Vocational Electronics from Southern Illinois University and went on to earn his Masters of Education in Counseling and Psychology from Providence College in Providence, RI He retired as a Navy Chief E7 and his last duty was as a Naval Counselor, but he was very proud of his service as a SeaBee. He served 20 years and was a veteran of the first Gulf War, where he served in Iraq. He was awarded 5 Naval Good Conduct Awards, 2 National Defense Service Medals, a Meritorious Unit Commendation w/ 2nd award, Humanitarian Service Medal, 3rd Sea Deployment Medal with Naval Battle "E" awarded, Naval Achievement Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal and was an M16 Rifle Expert and .45 Pistol Marksman. After retiring from the Navy, John worked as a counselor for CODAC in a Domestic Violence Intervention Program and as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor in Rhode Island. He then became the Systems Administrator for CODAC Behavioral Healthcare in Newport, RI until his retirement in 2005. John was a member of The Church of Latter Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Burgess of Alabama. He is survived by his children, Karen Burgess and Carlo Blatti (Rebecca), his wife, Angela Papa Burgess, and his ex-wife, Beverly Cooke, as well as grandchildren Michaela Elliott, Thomas Elliott, Sicilia Blatti and Carlo Blatti and many other friends and family. The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, CMMC and their oncology and radiology departments and Brentwood Skilled Rehab. Chief Burgess will have a short graveside service followed by burial with full military honors at the veteran's cemetery on Mt. Vernon Avenue in Augusta, Maine, on October 13, 2020 at 12 noon. Fair Winds and Following Seas Chief. Condolences may be accessed online at www.Albert-Burpee.com.