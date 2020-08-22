On the evening of August 20, 2020, our beloved mother, Johnnie G. (Pat) Powell passed away at home. Mrs. Powell was ninety-two years old. Johnnie is survived by her daughters, Paula (James) Green and Belinda Levy; grandson, Austin Longshore; sisters, Sara Hughes and Martha Trejo and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul T. Powell; parents, Malcolm and Willie Belle Coley, and six brothers and one sister. Mrs. Powell grew up as the fourth child in a family of ten. She learned the value of hard work and diligence through her contributions to their large family while cooking, washing clothes, ironing, and bathing and caring for the younger children. This instilled a strong nurturing trait that she would hold on to the rest of her life, always willing to help family and friends who needed a helping hand. She graduated from Munford High School in 1946 as an Honor Student. Her first job was with Southern Finance as a payment clerk. Mrs. Powell worked for JC Penney as a Sales Associate/Supervisor from 1970 to 1993, when she retired. Some of her fondest memories were spent travelling to countries abroad and many trips within the United States. Johnnie and Paul joined Premier Ballroom Dance Studio to embark on lessons, dance parties and later she competed in Smooth and Latin dance. Johnnie enjoyed preparing meals for the family and trying new recipes, was adept as a seamstress and passionate about working in her flower garden. Mrs. Powell has been a lifelong member of Coldwater United Methodist Church and served as Financial Secretary and Church Hostess for numerous years. Graveside service for Mrs. Johnnie G. Powell will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Coldwater Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Bob Owens and Rev. Don Barnett officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews. The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice and Visiting Angels for the loving care they provided our dear mother. Flowers will be accepted but donations may be made to Coldwater United Methodist Church, 181 Cecile Drive, Oxford, AL 36203 or to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

