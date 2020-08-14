On Saturday, August 8, 2020, the Williams family lost a Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. Johnny Dewayne Williams died in his home due to a heart attack at 64 years young. Dewayne was born on February 28th, 1956. He graduated from Weaver High School. After graduation, he went on to become an outstanding preacher, he was Assistant Pastor at Richland Pentecostal Church in Richland, WA for 5 years, he Evangelized to the greater Mississippi area for 8 years, was the Head of the Maintenance Department at Jackson College of Ministries for 5 years, started and owned his own Major Appliance Repair business, John D's Services, for 4 years, became the Assistant Director of Computer Service Technology at Hinds Community College for 6 years where he also became College Certified in Computers and subsequently taught Computer courses there. In his down time, he enjoyed tinkering with computers, reading, drinking coffee, building beautiful wood furnishings, buying old trucks and transforming them into pieces of art, fishing, watching/attending Atlanta Braves games, and spending time with his loved ones. One of his biggest talents was making his family laugh. He easily kept a smile on their faces, laughter in their mouths and joy in their hearts. He never missed an opportunity to hug his family and fluently vocalized his love for them. The time he spent freely loving his family will be unceasingly remembered and continuously bring comfort to those he left behind. He was greatly loved and cherished! He will be deeply missed by his Mother Jackie Faye Williams, daughter Leona Janae' Cook and husband Timothy Cook, granddaughter Olivia Shae Cook and fiancé Brandon Hayes, grandson Timothy Kyle Cook and wife Aurora Cook, great-grandson Ashitaka Cook, brother Perry Mark Williams and wife Conda Williams, brother Joseph Brian Williams and wife Donna Williams, nephew Dakota Brian Williams, numerous cousins and extended family. Dewayne was predeceased by his Grandmother Momma Bea and his Father John Oliver Williams.

