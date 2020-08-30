1/1
Mr. Johnny Milton Carmichael
1970 - 2020
Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Milton Carmichael, 50, of Lincoln, Al. will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3PM at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Lincoln, Al. with Elder Louis Orr officiating. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home in Anniston, Al.
Johnny Milton Carmichael, was born March 10, 1970, to the late Lawrence and the late Maxine Heard Carmichael. Johnny departed this life and began his eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Mr. Carmichael graduated from Lincoln High in the class of 1989.
Johnny leaves to cherish his precious memories; his loving wife, Sonya Brewster Carmichael; his son, Jaunta'vius Johnson, of Birmingham, Al; grandaughter, Lailianna Johnson, of Birmingham, Al; a special daughter Makayla Johnson, of Lincoln, Al; siblings; Mary Heard, of Eastaboga, Al; Lawrence (Kimberly) Carmichael, of Douglasville, Ga; Angelean (Mack) McCluney, of Lincoln, Al; Sally White of Douglasville, Ga; In-laws; David and Mary Brewster of Ragland, Al; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family and friends.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Goodson Funeral Home
SEP
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goodson Funeral Home
830 Noble St
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-9771
