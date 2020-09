Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral ceremony for Johnny Milton Carmichael, 50, of Lincoln, Alabama will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the AFM Church of God Campground, Lincoln, Alabama with Elder Louis Orr, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home, Anniston, Alabama.

Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing 256.237.9771.



