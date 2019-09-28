Mr. John Daniel Kimbert, 63, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on September 26, 2019 in Pell City. He was preceded in death by his daughter, April N. Kimbert; father, John Kimbert; and grandparents, Sam and Maggie Curvin, Leonard Kimbert, and Leona Martin. He is survived by his wife, Arelia Kimbert; daughter, Brittany Kimbert; sons, John L. (Jessica) Kimbert, Jordan Kimbert, Cole (Tinnie) Kimbert, Tyler (Lindsay) Nobles; grandchildren, Alex, Adyn, Bradley, Lilliana, Jackson, Cami, William, and Michael; mother, Frances Sharpton; and sister, Valarie (Asa) Stephens; and a host of nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Sammy Lawrence Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joe Lee Griffin . Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 28, 2019