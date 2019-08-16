Funeral service for Jonathan Antaune Jemison 29, will be Saturday, August 17, at 2 pm at the Inner Faith Living Outward Ministries with Pastor Curtis McGhee, officiating. Mr. Jemison passed away on August 2, 2019. Mr. Jemison's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. A wake will be this evening 5-7 pm. Survivors include his children: Ka'loni Jemison, Tommy Jemison; his parents: Kimberly (Thomas) Wynn and Jonathan (Farris) Reddick; his siblings: Tatyans Cray, Jada McCain, Ladeja Reddick, Tianna Reddick, Dalemetrious Reddick, Quinderious Reddick, Quan Williams; grandparents: Mary A. Jemison (Darryl Williams), other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jessie Mae Turner Jemison, Evelyn Reddick, Lemetro Kirksey, Nelson Grady, great grandparents, Ella Mae Williams, Vester Jemison, Arthur Lee Lynch, Sr., uncles, Darryl Kirksey, Lemetro Jemison, Charles C. Turner. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 16, 2019