Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jonathan 'JoJo' David Carr, 33, of Oxford, passed away on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jamie Carr; sons, Jack and Josh Carr; parents, John and Cindy Deese; brother, Logan Deese; grandmother, Bobbie Higginbotham; aunt, Sherry Higginbotham; mother and father in law, Terri and Nancy Pegg; brother in law, Kyle Beegle, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Higginbotham and his father in law, Don Williams. Jonathan worked at General Dynamics OTS where his work family was a second family to him. He lived life to the fullest and was a phenomenal man. Jonathan was a wonderful and loyal son, grandson, husband, father and friend and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service for Jonathan will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Mr. Jonathan 'JoJo' David Carr, 33, of Oxford, passed away on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jamie Carr; sons, Jack and Josh Carr; parents, John and Cindy Deese; brother, Logan Deese; grandmother, Bobbie Higginbotham; aunt, Sherry Higginbotham; mother and father in law, Terri and Nancy Pegg; brother in law, Kyle Beegle, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Higginbotham and his father in law, Don Williams. Jonathan worked at General Dynamics OTS where his work family was a second family to him. He lived life to the fullest and was a phenomenal man. Jonathan was a wonderful and loyal son, grandson, husband, father and friend and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service for Jonathan will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close