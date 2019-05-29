Mr. Jonathan 'JoJo' David Carr, 33, of Oxford, passed away on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jamie Carr; sons, Jack and Josh Carr; parents, John and Cindy Deese; brother, Logan Deese; grandmother, Bobbie Higginbotham; aunt, Sherry Higginbotham; mother and father in law, Terri and Nancy Pegg; brother in law, Kyle Beegle, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Higginbotham and his father in law, Don Williams. Jonathan worked at General Dynamics OTS where his work family was a second family to him. He lived life to the fullest and was a phenomenal man. Jonathan was a wonderful and loyal son, grandson, husband, father and friend and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service for Jonathan will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2019