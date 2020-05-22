Funeral service for Jorie Lewis Harris 66, will be Saturday, May 23, at 2 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Apostle Dr. Margaret McDill, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Edgemont Cemetery. A wake will be this evening 5 - 7pm. Mr. Harris passed away on May 16, 2020. He retired from the US Marine Corp. Survivors include his wife: Rita Ann Harris; children: Terry Ackles (Monica), Clifton Ackles, Jessica Ackles (Shawn), Lacheryl Johnson (RodericK); sister: Beverly (Dewayne) Ragland; grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Harris and Rosa L. Owens. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store