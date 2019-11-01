Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel Golden Springs , AL View Map Rosary 6:30 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel Golden Springs , AL View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Churc Golden Springs , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass for Jose "Larry" M. Oblena, M.D., 53, of Anniston, will be at 2 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Golden Springs with Father John McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Sunday evening at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. A Rosary service will begin at 6:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Dr. Oblena passed away on October 25, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Dr. Oblena was born and educated in the Philippines. He felt the next generation needed to understand how life is to be designed..it has to be purpose-driven and of such richness that no time is wasted. Life is too short as wandering around deserves no justice. He believed the essence of life from birth to maturity and eventual realization of dreams and goals with the passing of the knowledge and experience for the betterment of the next generation is with the blessings of our Eternal Father in Heaven through Jesus Christ. One of the most significant events of this life was marrying his wife, Sonia Alindogan on April 30, 1993; the happiest moment of his life...To date..it has even gotten better! He is survived by his wife, Sonia Alindogan Obena; his three daughters, Madeleine Claire Oblena, Monique Oblena, Stephanie Ann Oblena; his parents, Jose and Teresita Oblena; two sisters, Mavel Romero and Michelle Allen; and a brother, Edgardo Oblena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, PO Box 5010, Anniston, AL 36205.

