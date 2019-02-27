A Memorial Service for Mr. Joseph Bryan Pope, 56, of, Anniston, will be at 12 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the service hour at the funeral home. Bryan passed away on February 25, 2019. Bryan was a native of Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Paxon (FL) High School in Jacksonville. Following graduation, he worked for a time as a jailer in Jacksonville. He travelled with his band, Grand Scam, throughout the southeast then moved to Valdosta, GA and founded the band, Two Way Street, and played throughout the United States. Bryan and his family settled in Anniston in 1995 and he went to work as a self employed electrician for several years. Bryan had worked at Honda for the last 20 years and was most recently a TC in robotics maintenance in the paint shop. He loved to play golf, ride his Harley, and drive his Mercedes. He was one of the best people-persons that anyone would ever meet. Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Franklin and Hulda Jean Harrington Pope. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Pritchett Pope; a daughter, Jordan Pope; his son, Joshua Pope; a brother, Rick Pope and his wife, Pam, of Yulee, FL; and nieces, Krista and Dana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a in Bryan's name. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 27, 2019