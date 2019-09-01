Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Joe" Burch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Burch, loving father and husband, passed away at his home with his wife by his side, after a long illness on August 28, 2019 at the age of 63.

Thank you to the staff of Noland Hospital and Amedisys for the care you gave him.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Joseph and Andrew Burch; his father Robert "Bob" Kellam of New Mexico; his father-in-law, Jim Schultz of Wisconsin.

Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Burch; his mother, Betty Kellam; brother, Bill (Rose) Burch; sister, Nikki (James) Angus; brothers, Norman and Doug Kellam and sister, Janice Kellam, all of New Mexico; mother-in-law, Donna "DJ" Schultz; sisters-in-law, Patsy (Brian) Hendrickson, Lisa Schultz, Laurie (Barry) Laatch; brothers-in-law, Allen (Brenda) Schultz, Danny (Tanya) Schultz, Dennis (Ian) Schultz, all of Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Joe and Cindy met in New Mexico where we had our two boys. Joe started his career as the General Manager of a Beverage Company. He enjoyed his work there for 23 years. We moved to Alabama in 1991, first to Birmingham, then to Alexandria and moved to Jacksonville in 1994 in which we fell in love with. We found St. Luke's Episcopal Church where everyone was so wonderful and they made us feel at home there. Our boys were confirmed and Joe was received. Our church family was there for us through the good and the very bad times. Without them I'm not sure where we would be.

Joe was a very loving, caring and helpful person and he loved his family so much. We always had Friday night as family night, he loved to golf and bowl with his boys and went to every bowling tournament with them. Joe loved to go out to eat, even though he said I was a great cook!

Joe's favorite prayer was The Lord's Prayer:

Our Father who are in heaven

'Hallowed' be thy Name.

Thy kingdom come,

Thy will be done,

On earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

and the power and the glory,

forever and ever.

Amen

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am- 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church, then entombment at Maple Grove Cemetery & Mausoleum.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for friends and family in Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church Outreach Program.

Joe will be missed by many. Love ya, Bye

