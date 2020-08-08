A graveside service for Mr. Joseph 'Joe' Charles Passmore, 80 of Oxford, will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Mr. Passmore passed away on August 7, 2020 at RMC. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Doris Buchanan Passmore; daughters, Vivian Joyce Passmore, Joanna Lynne Passmore and Nancy Anne Passmore, and several extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Sally Passmore of Birmingham. Mr. Passmore served his state proudly by serving as a state trooper for 37 years. He was always there to help out his friends and family when they needed it. He loved woodworking and being in the great outdoors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
