Mr. Joseph Kyle Harman
Mr. Joseph Kyle Harman, age 31 of Ranburne, Alabama passed away, Friday, August 7, 2020.
Mr. Harman was born in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of Gene Joseph Harman and Sheila Jordan Harman. He worked for McGriff Industries in Oxford, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Jenessa Harman of Ranburne; father and mother, Gene and Sheila Harman of Ranburne; mother-in-law, Lori Turnbaugh of Pennsylvania; uncles, Aubrey Jordan, Gary Harman and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends at Macedonia Baptist Church on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11am-1pm (cst). The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm (cst).
Interment will be in the church cemetery with Bradley White, Rhett Calvert, Michael Harper, Greg White, Jamison Williams, Rory Harman, Adrian Smith and Dustin Harman serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-7056
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
