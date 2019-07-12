Funeral services for Joseph "Joe" M. Webb Jr., 76 of Weaver will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Johnny Pruitt officiating. The family request casual dress for the service. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Webb passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. Survivors include his wife of 56 years Alice James Webb, sons; Scott Webb (Carmen) and Randy Webb (Aimee), grandchildren; Trista Browning, Drew Webb, Matt Webb, Cheyenne Pike and Camden Harris, one great grandchild; Violet Raine Oden, sisters; Ann Brown (David), Nancy Harness and a brother Kenneth Webb (Lynn) and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Webb is preceded in death by his parents Modie and Orlis Webb, sisters; Louise Canada, Francis Butts, brothers; Charles Webb and J.W. Webb. Pallbearers will be nephews and friends. Mr. Webb was a longtime resident of Calhoun County. He graduated Alexandria High School and later joined the US Air Force. He retired from Monsanto after 39 years. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Weaver. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother and friend of whom he will be greatly missed. Flowers will be accepted or donation may be made to 1st Baptist Church of Weaver youth and children fund. Online Condolences at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 12, 2019