Memorial services for Joseph Michael Bentley, 62, of Anniston will be 2 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Rev. Tim Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 - 2 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Bentley passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. Survivors include two sons, Chris Bentley and wife Tonja and Thomas Bentley and wife Barbara, three step-daughters, Tonja Bentley, Bridget Higgins and Tiffany Dalton, fourteen grandchildren, Lana Pearson, Cody Bentley, Alex Bentley, Emma Bentley, Logan Smith, Nathan Higgins, Bryanna Wright, Emma Wright, Ethin Wright, Gabryella Higgins, Dillon Maddox, Maddison Hargrove, Remi Dalton and Rory Dalton, two sisters, Helen Brown and husband Tim and Paulette Musselman and husband Michael, two brother, Gayland Bentley and wife Patsy and brother by choice, Bobby Taylor. Mr. Bentley is preceded in death by his wife, Jana Vaye Bentley, mother, Jimmie Nell Bentley, father, Thomas Bentley and sister, Linda Miller. Mr. Bentley was a native of Cleburne County and a resident of Calhoun County for most of his life. He was an avid fisherman he love deep sea fishing, bass fishing, catfishing and all other fishing. Mr. Bentley was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Sabaiah and staff and Compassus Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gray brownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 24, 2020.