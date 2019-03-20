Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Josephine "Jo" Graham. View Sign

The funeral service for Mrs. Josephine "Jo" Graham, 80, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 , 2019 at Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church with the Reverends Gary Watts, Chuck Graham, and Jerry Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon until the service hour at the church. Mrs. Graham passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Graham; parents, Aubra and Lola Houck; sister, Sarah Hughes; and brother, Fred Houck. Mrs. Graham was a member of Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church. Survivors include a son, Chuck Graham and his wife, Rose; chosen son, Jerry Graham and his wife, Reba; chosen daughter, Hazel Graham; grandchildren, Rebekah Graham, Charles "Chaz" Graham, Stachia Graham, Jonathan Graham, Jeremy Graham, Tony Lane, and Chad Naugher; sister, Peggy Dothard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Charles "Chaz" Graham, Jeremy Graham, Jonathan Graham, Ronald Hughes, Terry Hughes, and Spencer Perry.

