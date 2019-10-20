Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Joy Little Grant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Joy Little Grant, daughter of the late Hiram and Sarah Little, was born December 14th 1933 in Anniston, Alabama. She attended public school and graduated from Anniston High school, where she met her husband James Roderick Grant. Before she and Rod married, she attended Jacksonville State University for a year.

She was an active member of the Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Birmingham until 2018 when she moved to Peachtree City, GA to be closer to her family.

Her friends and family loved her and she will be remembered always in all of their hearts.

Joy is survived by her son, James Roderick Grant Jr. of Gaithersburg, MD, and her daughter, Donna Grant Lovvorn, of Villa Rica, GA and preceded by her husband James Roderick Grant and her parents Hiram and Sarah Little.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the at

All prayers and love for our family are greatly appreciated.

