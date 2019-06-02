Mrs. Joyce Allen Sorrell
1931 - 2019
Mrs. Joyce Allen Sorrell, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama passed away at her residence.
She was born on March 14, 1931, to Thomas Pelham Allen and Lois Lassetter Allen. She graduated from Anniston High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She moved to Alexander City in 1953. She attended Alexander City State Junior College, (now CACC). She was employed for several years at Alexander City Bank. She is currently a member of the First Presbyterian Church, but was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, worked with youth groups, and was for many years Church Librarian. She was active in the community serving on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Alexander City Arts Council, Camp Fire Girls, RSVP, and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Seekers Bible Study Group and the Library Book Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ken Allen of Houston, TX, her first husband, Howard Leonard Weathers, Jr., and second husband, Julius Andrew Sorrell, Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Weathers Forehand (Buddy) of Montgomery, AL, son, Chip Weathers (Lisa) of Tallahassee, FL, grandchild, Rusty Weathers (Amy) of Panama City Beach, FL, great-granddaughter, Abby Weathers, brother, Keith Allen (Sue) of Anniston, sister, Joan Allen Feazell (Sam) of Anniston, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Bruce McClendon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to First Presbyterian Church, 371 Jefferson Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 2, 2019