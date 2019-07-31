The Anniston Star

Joyce Ann Ray (1971 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Funeral Service for Joyce Ann Ray, 48, of Weaver will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Bro. Steven Barbers officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill cemetery in Talladega. The family will receive friends from 9:30am until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Ray passed away on Sunday at UAB. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Ray; daughters Bobbie Rhodes (Sgt. Codi) and Autumn Ray; and son Collin Ray; grandchildren Piper and Kora Rhodes; brother John Adam Gurley; many nieces, nephews, family and friends that will miss her greatly. She is preceded in death by her parents John Lewis Gurley and Joyce Anne Gurley; sister Angela Gurley; and her grandparents and great grandparents. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Ray was a native of Bakersfield, California. She was extremely active in youth organizations such as band and sports. She was an avid bowler and was a member of many leagues over time. She loved singing and music and was an artist in every sense of the word. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family will be accepting donations @ www.paypal.me/ ForAnn19 Online condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 31, 2019
