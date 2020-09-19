A memorial service for Mrs. Joyce Ashley Harkins, 78 of Oxford, will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Pastor Robert Angles will be officiating. Mrs. Harkins passed away on September 12, 2020. She is survived by her children, Davina Carroll; grandchildren, Chadwick Harkins, Gena Carroll, Cody Boyd; great grandchildren, Weston McBrayer, Jaylen Santavasci, Gavin Harkins, Jordan Thomas; niece, Angie Brightside (Ronnie), and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Harkins and her daughter, Julie Midkiff. Mrs. Harkins retired from Calhoun County Mental Health. She was an active member of the NAMI, which is the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She was recently attending Word Alive International Outreach. She loved going to church and being with her church family. Mrs. Harkins enjoyed farming, gardening and working in her yard. More than anything, she loved spending any time she could with her family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be sorely missed. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Encompass Hospice for the love and care they showed Mrs. Harkins. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to UAB Hospital, where Mrs. Harkins generously donated her body to for scientific purposes. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store